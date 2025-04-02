WESCAP Management Group Inc. Decreases Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. PayPay Securities Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLD stock opened at $287.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $86.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.67 and a beta of 0.17. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $208.36 and a 1 year high of $289.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.75.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

