WESCAP Management Group Inc. Buys 1,191 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XSVM. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $414,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XSVM opened at $50.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.91. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $49.25 and a 1 year high of $61.40. The firm has a market cap of $642.60 million, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.26.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.3974 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is an increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

