Wells Fargo & Company Increases Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Price Target to $68.00

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.20.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Mondelez International

Mondelez International Price Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,553,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,919,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50. Mondelez International has a 52 week low of $53.95 and a 52 week high of $76.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 12.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to buyback $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Mondelez International

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $1,118,755,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,529,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572,555 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $256,832,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 2,560.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,411,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,749,000 after buying an additional 3,282,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,734,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,337,000 after buying an additional 2,002,640 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.