Wells Fargo & Company Has Lowered Expectations for Coty (NYSE:COTY) Stock Price

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.40% from the company’s current price.

COTY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Coty from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Coty from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Coty from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.55.

Get Coty alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on COTY

Coty Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:COTY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.54. 508,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,802,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.16. Coty has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $11.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -553.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.97.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). Coty had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 6.34%. Equities analysts expect that Coty will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Coty

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Coty by 317.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Coty by 145.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Coty by 124.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

Coty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.