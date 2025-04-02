Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 7,481,715 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 39.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,550,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,481,715 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 1.70% of Pinterest worth $334,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pinterest by 17,692.3% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pinterest by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 12,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $395,036.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,367,162.40. This trade represents a 5.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total transaction of $137,365.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 144,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,399,072.34. This trade represents a 2.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 351,753 shares of company stock worth $11,640,201. Corporate insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PINS opened at $31.02 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.65 and its 200 day moving average is $32.44. The company has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.02. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.19.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.30). Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 51.07%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PINS shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Pinterest in a report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.17.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

