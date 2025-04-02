Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 69,744 Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its position in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,444,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,744 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 3.45% of Vaxcyte worth $363,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PCVX. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vaxcyte during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vaxcyte by 188.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Vaxcyte by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Vaxcyte by 77,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. 96.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PCVX stock opened at $32.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.24. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a one year low of $30.12 and a one year high of $121.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.02.

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.14. On average, research analysts expect that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Vaxcyte from $140.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Vaxcyte from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Vaxcyte from $138.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.50.

In other Vaxcyte news, Director Teri Loxam sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total transaction of $531,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,175 shares in the company, valued at $610,664.25. This represents a 46.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jim Wassil sold 8,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total value of $669,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 205,695 shares in the company, valued at $17,208,443.70. This represents a 3.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,250 shares of company stock worth $3,840,018. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

