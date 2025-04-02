Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 129,170 Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its stake in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,613,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,170 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 2.91% of Hamilton Lane worth $238,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,934,000 after buying an additional 23,854 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Hamilton Lane by 239.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 8.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 40,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 4.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 3rd quarter worth $1,212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HLNE opened at $151.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.07. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a twelve month low of $108.34 and a twelve month high of $203.72.

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $168.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.86 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 36.69% and a net margin of 31.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.16%.

A number of analysts have commented on HLNE shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $169.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Hamilton Lane from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.71.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

