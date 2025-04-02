Wellington Management Group LLP Reduces Holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,683,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,709 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 1.75% of Hyatt Hotels worth $264,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 583.3% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 750.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $163.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $157.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $207.00 to $201.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 10,000 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $1,168,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,561.60. The trade was a 51.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.78, for a total transaction of $226,848.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,927 shares in the company, valued at $5,377,290.06. The trade was a 4.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,517,798. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of H stock opened at $121.77 on Wednesday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.13 and a fifty-two week high of $168.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.96. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.51.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 19.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.82%.

About Hyatt Hotels

(Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Further Reading

