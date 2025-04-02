Wellington Management Group LLP Has $294.40 Million Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,850,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,174 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.79% of Sysco worth $294,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sysco by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,519,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,703,775,000 after acquiring an additional 429,711 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,294,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721,449 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 143.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,184,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184,754 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sysco by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,206,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,046,000 after purchasing an additional 521,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $450,441,000. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sysco Trading Up 0.6 %

Sysco stock opened at $75.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $69.03 and a 12 month high of $82.23. The stock has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Sysco had a return on equity of 106.30% and a net margin of 2.40%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Melius Research upgraded Sysco to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Melius initiated coverage on Sysco in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.77.

Insider Activity at Sysco

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 48,027 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $3,698,079.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,335,408. The trade was a 46.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

