Wellington Management Group LLP Cuts Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,877,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 53,164 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 1.37% of Dover worth $352,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOV. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Dover by 13.3% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Dover during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Dover by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harmony Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC now owns 16,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DOV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Dover from $202.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of Dover in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Dover from $217.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Dover from $236.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dover has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.18.

Dover Stock Performance

DOV stock opened at $176.32 on Wednesday. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $168.20 and a twelve month high of $222.31. The firm has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20. Dover had a net margin of 32.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. Analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 10.59%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Articles

