Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Shares Down 3.3% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) dropped 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $46.06 and last traded at $46.47. Approximately 166,348 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 869,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.06.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HCC. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 5.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.57.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.34). Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $297.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.68%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

