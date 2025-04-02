Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Trading Down 1.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) fell 1.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $95.70 and last traded at $96.98. 2,801,397 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 9,779,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Prescient Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.33.

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.1 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its position in Walt Disney by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

