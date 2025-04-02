W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.820-4.920 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.870. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
W. P. Carey Trading Down 0.2 %
NYSE WPC opened at $63.01 on Wednesday. W. P. Carey has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $66.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.39.
W. P. Carey Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 170.33%.
W. P. Carey Company Profile
W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.
