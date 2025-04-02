W.A.G payment solutions plc (LON:WPS – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 15.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 71.80 ($0.93) and last traded at GBX 69.60 ($0.90). Approximately 301,761 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 301,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 60.40 ($0.78).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.55) price target on shares of W.A.G payment solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 25th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £566.45 million, a P/E ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 64.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 75.71.

W.A.G payment solutions (LON:WPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported GBX 4.65 ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. W.A.G payment solutions had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a negative return on equity of 15.92%. Sell-side analysts expect that W.A.G payment solutions plc will post 7.1466198 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 26th.

Eurowag was founded in 1995 and is a leading technology company and an important partner to Europe’s commercial road transport industry, with a purpose to make it clean, fair and efficient.

Eurowag enables trucking companies to successfully transition to a low carbon, digital future by harnessing all mission critical data, insights and payment and financing transactions into a single ecosystem and connects their operations seamless before a journey, on the road and postdelivery.

Please visit our website https://investors.eurowag.com for more information.

