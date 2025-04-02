Vulcan Minerals (CVE:VUL) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Vulcan Minerals Inc. (CVE:VUL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 47000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Vulcan Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$10.34 million, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.12.

About Vulcan Minerals

Vulcan Minerals Inc, a precious and base metals exploration company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Newfoundland and Labrador. It primarily explores for copper, gold, nickel, cobalt, salt, and gypsum deposits. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Saint John’s, Canada.

