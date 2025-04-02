Vox Valor Capital (LON:VOX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Vox Valor Capital (LON:VOX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.04) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Vox Valor Capital had a negative return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 3.36%.

Vox Valor Capital Price Performance

LON:VOX remained flat at GBX 0.15 ($0.00) during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 100,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,560. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £270,302.40 and a P/E ratio of -21.98. Vox Valor Capital has a 52 week low of GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 0.35 ($0.00).

Vox Valor Capital Company Profile

Vox Valor Capital Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire a target company or business in the financial services sector, including fund management businesses, niche investment banks, trustee and custodian services businesses, and financial planning businesses. The company was formerly known as Vertu Capital Limited.

