Vox Valor Capital (LON:VOX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Vox Valor Capital (LON:VOX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.04) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Vox Valor Capital had a negative return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 3.36%.
Vox Valor Capital Price Performance
LON:VOX remained flat at GBX 0.15 ($0.00) during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 100,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,560. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £270,302.40 and a P/E ratio of -21.98. Vox Valor Capital has a 52 week low of GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 0.35 ($0.00).
Vox Valor Capital Company Profile
