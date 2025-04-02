Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Short Interest Update

Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,530,000 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the February 28th total of 4,470,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VLTO. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Veralto from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Veralto from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Veralto from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Veralto currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veralto

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $59,206.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,964.50. The trade was a 6.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 10,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total transaction of $1,026,403.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,495,742.72. This represents a 8.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,881 shares of company stock worth $2,176,770 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at about $289,028,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Veralto by 222.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,602,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,992 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Veralto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,058,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Veralto by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,923,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,170 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,888,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veralto Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VLTO stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $97.61. 1,380,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,504,058. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.11. Veralto has a fifty-two week low of $85.91 and a fifty-two week high of $115.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.26 and its 200-day moving average is $103.77.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. Veralto had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 16.04%. Analysts predict that Veralto will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.17%.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

