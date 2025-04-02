Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,426 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,217 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $16,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 15,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.52.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $227.74 on Wednesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.25 and a 1-year high of $258.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.02. The stock has a market cap of $37.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.88.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

