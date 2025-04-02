Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$8.98 and last traded at C$10.20, with a volume of 2939 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$9.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VCM shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Vecima Networks from C$27.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Cormark downgraded shares of Vecima Networks from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$23.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

Get Vecima Networks alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on VCM

Vecima Networks Price Performance

Vecima Networks Dividend Announcement

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$239.51 million, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Vecima Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.68%.

Vecima Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vecima Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vecima Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.