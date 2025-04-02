Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$8.98 and last traded at C$10.20, with a volume of 2939 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$9.80.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VCM shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Vecima Networks from C$27.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Cormark downgraded shares of Vecima Networks from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$23.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Vecima Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.68%.
Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.
