Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Cynosure Group LLC

Cynosure Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 36.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,377 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 0.6% of Cynosure Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI opened at $275.77 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $244.57 and a fifty-two week high of $303.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $290.47. The company has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.9854 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

