Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Purchased by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 39.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,568 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $2,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 232,381,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,398,306,000 after purchasing an additional 10,346,895 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,863,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,322,000 after acquiring an additional 6,911,474 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6,624.7% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 11,015,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,908,000 after acquiring an additional 10,851,440 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,506,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,348,000 after acquiring an additional 92,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,632,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,479,000 after purchasing an additional 382,181 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BNDX stock opened at $48.83 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.19 and a twelve month high of $50.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.52.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1076 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

