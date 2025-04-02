Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Stake Raised by Private Portfolio Partners LLC

Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 291,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,444 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $14,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 91,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 97.2% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 164,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,377,000 after purchasing an additional 6,468 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $4,015,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,383,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $49.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.35. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.24 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1317 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.