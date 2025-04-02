Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Purchased by Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc.

Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,777 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 4.4% of Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 152.9% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 275.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $78.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.70. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $75.72 and a 1 year high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a $0.2474 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

