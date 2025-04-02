Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Holdings Reduced by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.06% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 689.2% in the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,108,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 163,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,644,000 after acquiring an additional 27,799 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Forty Two & Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $437,000.

VAW opened at $189.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $194.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $184.43 and a 1-year high of $215.82.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.8309 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Materials ETF’s previous dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

