Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Private Portfolio Partners LLC

Private Portfolio Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,446,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,405,000 after purchasing an additional 27,550 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,921,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,034,000 after buying an additional 26,341 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 26,848.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,661,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651,593 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 26,871.0% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 1,748,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,775 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 779,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,396 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $257.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.26. The company has a market cap of $66.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $226.62 and a fifty-two week high of $282.88.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.8888 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Large-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.86.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

