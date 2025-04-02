Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Shares Acquired by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 0.6% of Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.12% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $9,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 190.0% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 401,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,264,000 after buying an additional 21,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VYMI opened at $73.93 on Wednesday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $65.43 and a 52-week high of $76.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.6003 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.