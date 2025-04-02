UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Stock Price Up 6.6% – Here’s What Happened

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.55 and last traded at $5.71. 439,191 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 2,626,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on UWM from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of UWM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of UWM in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UWM has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

UWM Trading Up 6.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.13 and its 200 day moving average is $6.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.83 and a beta of 1.64.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $560.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.75 million. On average, research analysts forecast that UWM Holdings Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UWM Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. UWM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 500.00%.

Institutional Trading of UWM

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in UWM during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UWM during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in UWM by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in UWM in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in UWM during the third quarter worth about $85,000. 53.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UWM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

