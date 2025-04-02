US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:UFIV)

US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UFIV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 31st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1569 per share on Wednesday, April 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st.

Shares of UFIV stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.81. The stock had a trading volume of 11,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,708. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.43. US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF has a 12 month low of $47.32 and a 12 month high of $50.02.

The US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (UFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Current 5-Year US Treasury index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 5-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 5-year tenor on the yield curve.

