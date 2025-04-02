US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:UFIV)

US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UFIV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 31st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1569 per share on Wednesday, April 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st.
US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF Price Performance
Shares of UFIV stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.81. The stock had a trading volume of 11,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,708. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.43. US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF has a 12 month low of $47.32 and a 12 month high of $50.02.
About US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- D-Wave: Multiple Use Cases Emerge Following Quantum Supremacy
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Amazon Falls Back to a Key Support Line: Here’s How to Play It
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Buffett Trims Equities, But Still Keeps Buying This Stock
Receive News & Ratings for US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.