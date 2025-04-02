US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL) to Issue Dividend of $0.17 on April 2nd

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 31st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1731 per share on Wednesday, April 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This is a 0.2% increase from US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.
US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:TBIL opened at $49.84 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.94. US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF has a 1-year low of $49.81 and a 1-year high of $50.05.
