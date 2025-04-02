Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $137.77 and last traded at $140.94, with a volume of 36453 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $145.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OLED has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Universal Display from $234.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Universal Display from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Universal Display from $215.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.43.

Universal Display Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.88.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $162.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.75 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 34.29%. Analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Display Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

Institutional Trading of Universal Display

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLED. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Universal Display during the fourth quarter valued at $95,924,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,504,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter worth about $38,981,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 683,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,975,000 after buying an additional 251,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Universal Display by 753.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 212,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,608,000 after acquiring an additional 187,627 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

Featured Stories

