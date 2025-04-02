Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC cut its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,041 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Unilever by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 5,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Unilever by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UL opened at $59.60 on Wednesday. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.46 and a fifty-two week high of $65.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.4674 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.01%.

Several analysts have issued reports on UL shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Unilever from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. DZ Bank raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

