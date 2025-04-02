Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.14), RTT News reports. Ultralife had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $43.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS.

NASDAQ:ULBI opened at $5.05 on Wednesday. Ultralife has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $13.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.56 and a 200 day moving average of $7.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.05.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ultralife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ultralife stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI – Free Report) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,067 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.07% of Ultralife worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.68% of the company’s stock.

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium-ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

