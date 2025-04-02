UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $193.00 and last traded at $199.44, with a volume of 9734 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $199.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on UFP Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

UFP Technologies Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $239.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 1.15.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.45. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $144.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 million.

Insider Buying and Selling at UFP Technologies

In other news, Director Daniel C. Croteau sold 6,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.41, for a total transaction of $1,563,694.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,785 shares in the company, valued at $407,711.85. This represents a 79.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UFP Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 54.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in UFP Technologies by 217.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 5,370 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its position in UFP Technologies by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in UFP Technologies by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 2,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

Featured Articles

