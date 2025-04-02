UBS Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) Stock

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $87.00 to $93.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.48% from the stock’s previous close.

PFG has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down previously from $86.00) on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.57.

PFG stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.73. 155,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,216,593. Principal Financial Group has a 1 year low of $72.21 and a 1 year high of $91.98. The company has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,466,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,074,000 after buying an additional 52,410 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,662,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,546,000 after purchasing an additional 326,604 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,021,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,462,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,534,000 after purchasing an additional 118,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,877,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,318,000 after purchasing an additional 209,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

