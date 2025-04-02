Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,719 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 2,743 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avion Wealth grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 445 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $73.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $152.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.84 and a 1-year high of $87.00.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. Analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 20,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total transaction of $1,431,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 361,908 shares in the company, valued at $25,901,755.56. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 23,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $1,644,599.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,027,715.07. This trade represents a 17.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,154 shares of company stock worth $5,793,869 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.31.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

