Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CEO Khozema Shipchandler Sells 12,056 Shares

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 12,056 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total value of $1,155,929.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,297,447.92. This represents a 3.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Khozema Shipchandler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 6th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,834 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.58, for a total value of $1,230,525.72.

Twilio Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TWLO traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.71. 1,697,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,621,060. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $151.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.51. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.77). Twilio had a positive return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in Twilio by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 17,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TWLO. Baird R W upgraded shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Twilio from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Twilio from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $144.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.35.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

