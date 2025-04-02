Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 25,133 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,133 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $18,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth $988,950,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth about $750,572,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,637,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662,671 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its holdings in Snowflake by 1,303.2% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,719,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Snowflake by 27.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,043,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,402,000 after buying an additional 881,700 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake Trading Up 2.3 %

Snowflake stock opened at $149.56 on Wednesday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.13 and a 52-week high of $194.40. The company has a market cap of $49.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $48,963,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 292,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,756,878.10. This trade represents a 50.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.50, for a total value of $2,797,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 552,930 shares in the company, valued at $103,121,445. This represents a 2.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 503,968 shares of company stock valued at $84,363,550. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SNOW shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded Snowflake from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Snowflake from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on SNOW

Snowflake Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.