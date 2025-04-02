Trexquant Investment LP Invests $15.54 Million in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 292,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $15,535,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.05% of Tractor Supply at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 392.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,033,972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,397,643,000 after acquiring an additional 51,031,178 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 401.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,789,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,262,258,000 after purchasing an additional 19,048,385 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 403.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,256,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,180,932,000 after purchasing an additional 17,834,643 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 403.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,519,937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $768,838,000 after buying an additional 11,634,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 391.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,821,654 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $574,197,000 after buying an additional 8,617,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Tractor Supply from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.22.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

TSCO opened at $55.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.02 and a 200 day moving average of $55.64. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $48.30 and a 52-week high of $61.53. The stock has a market cap of $29.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.85.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.84). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 45.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 88,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.59, for a total value of $4,809,106.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,686,430.68. This represents a 15.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $494,481.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,876.37. This trade represents a 21.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,993 shares of company stock valued at $7,538,068 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

