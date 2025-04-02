Trexquant Investment LP Increases Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 618.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,159 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $14,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. SRH Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Shares of IBKR opened at $173.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $201.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.46. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $103.69 and a one year high of $236.53.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.22. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jill Bright acquired 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $219.51 per share, for a total transaction of $29,633.85. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,506.76. This trade represents a 5.77 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.