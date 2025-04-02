Trexquant Investment LP Increases Holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 310.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,462 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,721 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.25% of Kirby worth $15,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kirby during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kirby by 38.8% in the third quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC now owns 833 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Kirby by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Kirby during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KEX shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Kirby from $133.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. StockNews.com lowered Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Kirby from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.75.

In other Kirby news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 1,244 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total value of $133,866.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at $596,697.45. The trade was a 18.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kirby stock opened at $101.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.39. Kirby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.63 and a fifty-two week high of $132.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.18.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The shipping company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). Kirby had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 9.71%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

