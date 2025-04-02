Trexquant Investment LP Has $12.83 Million Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 204.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 96,503 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $12,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ED. United Bank bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 82.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,268,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,081,000 after buying an additional 572,530 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.4% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 11.9% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 231.1% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 15,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 10,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ED has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut Consolidated Edison from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.40.

Consolidated Edison Trading Down 0.5 %

ED opened at $110.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $38.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.24 and its 200-day moving average is $98.56. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.28 and a 1-year high of $111.11.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 8.62%. Equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 64.89%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

