Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Short Interest Update

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 250,000 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the February 28th total of 314,500 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 151,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travelzoo news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total transaction of $333,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,297,696 shares in the company, valued at $57,374,241.60. This represents a 0.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Holger Bartel sold 4,000 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $61,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,471,555 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 57.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travelzoo

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the third quarter worth $298,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Travelzoo by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 7,857 shares in the last quarter. Truffle Hound Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the 4th quarter worth about $3,990,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 54,341 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 19,888 shares during the last quarter. 27.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Travelzoo from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Travelzoo Price Performance

TZOO traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.39. 17,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,213. Travelzoo has a fifty-two week low of $7.12 and a fifty-two week high of $24.85. The company has a market cap of $150.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.35.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The information services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 210.54% and a net margin of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $20.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Travelzoo will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

