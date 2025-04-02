TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Stock Holdings Lessened by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,883,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 282,858 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.97% of TransUnion worth $174,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 700,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,945,000 after acquiring an additional 22,826 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the third quarter valued at $892,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in TransUnion by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in TransUnion by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 26,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 426.4% during the 3rd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 26,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 21,752 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at TransUnion

In other news, EVP Venkat Achanta sold 1,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $174,342.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 105,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,095,112.82. This represents a 1.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $93,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,568,076.80. This trade represents a 1.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,021 shares of company stock valued at $383,041 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on TRU. UBS Group increased their price objective on TransUnion from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.08.

TransUnion Trading Up 0.9 %

TRU stock opened at $83.76 on Wednesday. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $66.07 and a 1-year high of $113.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.22 and its 200-day moving average is $96.92. The firm has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.70.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.14). TransUnion had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

TransUnion Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is a boost from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.51%.

About TransUnion

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

