Tradewinds LLC. Purchases Shares of 14,035 Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arcutis Biotherapeutics

In other news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total value of $146,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 151,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,018.48. This represents a 6.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Masaru Matsuda sold 8,338 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $105,892.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,692 shares in the company, valued at $2,269,388.40. This represents a 4.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,099 shares of company stock worth $777,956 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Down 4.2 %

Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock opened at $14.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.33. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.99 and a 1-year high of $17.75.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $71.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.52 million. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 119.11% and a negative net margin of 140.97%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARQT. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.80.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

