Tradewinds LLC. Invests $236,000 in Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG)

Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new stake in Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 11,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Evergy by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Evergy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Evergy by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EVRG opened at $69.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.62. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.55 and a fifty-two week high of $69.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

Evergy ( NASDAQ:EVRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.11). Evergy had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Evergy’s payout ratio is 70.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Evergy from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Evergy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Evergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Evergy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.08.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

