Tradewinds LLC. Invests $215,000 in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)

Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of IonQ by 1,310.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,468,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293,231 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC acquired a new position in IonQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,060,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of IonQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,513,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of IonQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,242,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in shares of IonQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,976,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.42% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at IonQ
In related news, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 1,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $29,828.40. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 592,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,563,438. This represents a 0.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Hume Chapman sold 2,000,000 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total transaction of $37,440,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 414,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,756,875.36. This represents a 82.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,033,166 shares of company stock valued at $38,059,593. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IonQ
IonQ Price Performance
Shares of IonQ stock opened at $23.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.68 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.57 and a 200 day moving average of $27.38. IonQ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.22 and a 12 month high of $54.74.
IonQ Company Profile
IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.
Further Reading
