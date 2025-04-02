Tradewinds LLC. Grows Stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Tradewinds LLC. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IXUS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 11,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 14,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

IXUS stock opened at $70.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.47. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $63.61 and a 12-month high of $73.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

