Tradewinds LLC. Buys New Position in Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO)

Tradewinds LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 43,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000. Tradewinds LLC. owned 0.08% of Alpha Teknova as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alpha Teknova by 249.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 54,700 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Alpha Teknova in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,483,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Teknova during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alpha Teknova by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 188,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 36,914 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Teknova in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.81% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Teknova Stock Performance

NASDAQ TKNO opened at $5.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.34 million, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.41. Alpha Teknova, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $10.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alpha Teknova ( NASDAQ:TKNO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alpha Teknova had a negative return on equity of 35.30% and a negative net margin of 87.17%. The business had revenue of $9.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 million. Equities research analysts expect that Alpha Teknova, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Alpha Teknova in a report on Monday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Alpha Teknova Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alpha Teknova, Inc produces critical reagents for the research, discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies, vaccines, and molecular diagnostics in the United States and internationally. The company offers pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning; liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion; and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification.

