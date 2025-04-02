Tradewinds LLC. Acquires Shares of 3,877 iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of IVW stock opened at $93.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $107.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.92.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

