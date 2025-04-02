Tradewinds LLC. Acquires Shares of 1,375 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Tradewinds LLC. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Beta Wealth Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Ceera Investments LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Permanent Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,956,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $173.41 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $158.83 and a 1 year high of $188.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $178.03 and its 200-day moving average is $179.18. The company has a market cap of $72.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.8308 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

